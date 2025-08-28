Dahlias delight at Cupar Flower and Craft Show 2025

The public of Cupar and the surrounding area came out in force on Saturday to support the Cupar Flower & Craft Show held in the Corn Exchange and were presented with the most colourful and attractive display of cut flowers and vegetables the show has seen for several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wonderful scents of lilies and sweet peas welcomed all attending the 113th annual Show, coupled with the very colourful table of vegetable exhibits. The dahlia display was a sight to behold, with a number of new exhibitors participating, with one such pair, Sally Murtagh and Michael Inness, lifting the National Dahlias Society Bronze Medal.

Tom Cleghorn of Cupar put up a beautiful vase of peach ‘L.A.T.E.’ Dahlia to take home the National Dahlia Society Silver Medal and David Murdoch of Glenrothes won the Mrs Gold Challenge Trophy with a stunning 3 vase display of ‘Twighlight Boy’, ‘Eye Candy’ and ‘Hamari Rose’. Simon Coia from Blairgowrie was the winner of the East of Scotland Sweet Pea Championship, with Alan Weepers of Leven taking the John Gerrie Medal for the most first prizes in pot plants for the third year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a fantastic display in the vegetable section. Cabbages, marrows and onions graced the veg bench, along with a range of tomatoes and vegetables baskets, while the extraordinary specimens of the tallest leeks and celery, parsnips and cauliflowers being shown by Mr Ted Low of Strathkinness, gained six awards including the Watt Challenge Trophy for accumulating the most points in the vegetable section.

The Cupar Flower and Craft Show took place in the Corn Exchange recently. (Pic: contributed)

The floral art category saw an amazing display of exhibits. The best floral exhibit in show, sponsored by Gladys Lundie, was awarded to Angela Withers of Kettlebridge.

The Scottish Women’s Institute Competition, with a ‘Touch of Tartan’ theme, was won by Auchtermuchty SWI.

The overall winner of the wine section was Steven Millar from Methil and Ashlyn Graham of Craigrothie was crowned junior photographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an increased entry into the junior sections of the show with Mae Murtagh collecting the Rosemount Challenge trophy for the Under 5s, Rhona Armstrong winning The McCallum Trophy for the 6-8 year-group, joint winners of Primrose Lighten and Ailsa Armstrong in the 9-12 years age-group, and Leeland Spence-Smith taking the JM Scott Trophy for the older age group of 13-16 years. Ailsa also picked up the Joyce Melville Memorial Trophy for gaining the most points in the open section.

Entries in the junior open section.

Along with trying to encourage the younger generation, or those new to growing and exhibiting, the Society put on a Novice Section for those new to the showing scene. This section saw an increase in numbers, and features not only flowers and vegetables, but baking and other novelty classes too. So why not give it a go next year…exhibits certainly don’t have to be perfect…just check out the wonky carrots!

The industrial section was very well supported with a range of home baking, preserves and handicrafts. Kirstie Black from Cupar championed the section and she also took home the Laird & Smith Challenge Trophy for the most points throughout the whole Show.

Several of our judges commented this year that they had a tough job of selecting the winners due to the “astounding quality” of the exhibits being shown, so a huge “well done” to all our exhibitors – in all categories and corners of the show!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The generosity of the local businesses through sponsorship or the donation of prizes cannot be emphasised enough; it’s down to them that we can award the level of prizes we do and to put on such a fantastic show. There was also a fantastic backdrop to the lower hall from the Fife Bonsai Club, who were busy styling trees throughout the day.

A colourful array of Dahlias.

Vice President, Debbie Peebles thanked all the competitors, sponsors, committee members and visitors who made the show a success and said, “It’s fantastic to see new exhibitors participating in the Show and coming away with awards.

It’s encouraging that our categories for novice growers and Bonsai were well supported. We [the committee] would like to thank every one of you who attended the event, either by way of the coffee morning, having a wander round the beautiful display of exhibits of the flower show or exhibiting your produce”.

So, if you enjoy gardening; create hanging baskets in spring, have a nice patio ornament, maybe have a collection of border flowers, grow your own fruit or vegetables, are good at baking, needlework or floral art, please give consideration to entering next year’s Flower Show – this really is an amateur’s show. We are also looking for people to join us, who can bring new ideas and help to continue making this community event a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guess the weight of the cake, sponsored by Fisher & Donaldson was won by Fiona Patrick, Cupar. Many thanks to all who donated prizes and raffles.

Handicrafts at the Cupar Flower and Craft Show 2025. (Pic: contributed)

Full results and a selection of photographs will be available from the website – www.cuparflowershow.co.uk

Cupar Flower Show Trophy Winners 2025: National Dahlia Society Silver Medal – Tom Cleghorn, Cupar; National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal – Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, Cupar; Miss Low Challenge Trophy – Pot Plants – Alan ; Weepers, Leven; Ron Moscrop Medal – Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, Cupar; National Vegetable Society Medal – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Watt Challenge Trophy – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Mabel Carstairs Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Cupar Flower Show Shield – Les Wheelans, Cupar; Laird & Smith Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Thomas Mason Memorial Trophy – Angus Lumsden, Cupar; David R Shepherd Trophy – George Ronaldson, Ladybank; Fife Herald & Journal Perpetual Trophy – Tim Lockerbie, Cupar; The Cochrane of Cults Challenge Trophy – Tim Lockerbie, Cupar; Family Tree Trophy – Susanne Westland, Guardbridge; Laird & Smith Trophy (Spencer) – Mr & Mrs R Hoggan, Ladybank; Hutcheson Trophy – Jen Campbell/Evelyn Ritchie, Cupar; The East of Scotland Four Vase Sweet Pea Trophy – Simon Coia, Blairgowrie; Mrs Gold Challenge Trophy – David Murdoch, Glenrothes; Rosewood Centennial Shield – Tom Cleghorn, Cupar; James B Crichton Esq. Trophy – Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, Cupar; Mrs Gold Challenge Trophy – Tom Cleghorn, Cupar; Maurice Smith Memorial Trophy – Alan Weepers, Leven; John Gerrie Medal – Alan Weepers, Leven; Anna C Taylor Memorial Bowl – Susanne Westland, Guardbridge; Brown Trophy – Andy Kydd, Cupar Muir; Craigsanquhar Trophy – Les Wheelans, Cupar and Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, Cupar; Challenge Vase – Andy Kydd, Cupar Muir; Mountquhanie Trophy – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Tom Lorimer Trophy – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Steen Challenge Cup – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Alex Anderson Challenge Trophy – Ted Low, Strathkinness; Danskin Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Boyd Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Mrs Struth’s Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Murray Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Keiller Challenge Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Mina McNaughton Cup – Steven Millar, Methil; Donald G McDonald Perpetual Challenge Trophy – Angela Withers, Kettlebridge; Rosemount Challenge Trophy – Mae Murtagh, Colluthie; The McCallum Trophy – Rhona Armstrong, Freuchie; JD Scott Shield – Primrose Lighten, Cupar & Ailsa Armstrong, Freuchie; JM Scott Trophy – Leeland Spence-Smith, Cupar; Joyce Melville Memorial Trophy – Ailsa Armstrong, Freuchie; John Dewar Memorial School Challenge Trophy – St Columba’s RC Primary School; Pallet Garden Trophy – Westfield Nurture Centre; Watt Trophy – Auchtermuchty SWI; Capture Cupar Cup – Ashlyn Graham, Craigrothie; Wheelans Centennial Trophy – Kirstie Black, Cupar; Ferguson Trophy – George Wardrope, Perth; Best Bonsai in Show (public) – Andrew Watson, Forgandenny; Best Bonsai in Show (judges) – Andrew Watson, Forgandenny.

Prizewinners

GARDEN COMPETITIONS: Cupar Flower Show Shield (Best vegetable garden/allotment/plot in Cupar) – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Linda Jeffery, 3 Class of 24/25 Elmwood College; Thomas Mason Memorial Trophy (Best Flower Garden in Cupar) – 1 Angus Lumsden, 2 Tim Lockerbie, 3 Tom Barnes; David R Shepherd Trophy (Best flower garden within a 10-mile radius of Cupar) – 1 George Ronaldson (Ladybank), 2 Raymond & Margaret Hoggan (Ladybank), 3 Anita Cowan (Stratheden); The Fife Herald and Journal Perpetual Trophy (Best overall garden, flowers & veg, in Cupar) – 1 Tim Lockerbie, 2 Les Wheelans, 3 Jo Boggan; The Cochrane of Cults Challenge Trophy (Best cottage garden, fruit/flowers/veg, in Cupar/10-mile radius) – 1 Tim Lockerbie (Cupar), 2 Les Wheelans (Cupar), 3 Susanne Westland (Guardbridge); Family Tree Trophy (Best Wildlife Friendly Garden) – 1 Susanne Westland (Guardbridge), 2 Tim Lockerbie (Cupar), 3 Jenni Fusaro (Cupar); Laird & Smith Trophy (Spencer) (Best landscaped garden in Cupar/10-mile radius) – 1 Raymond & Margaret Hoggan (Ladybank), 2 Tim Lockerbie (Cupar), 3 George Ronaldson (Ladybank); Hutcheson Trophy (Best hanging basket, window or patio ornament in Cupar or 10-mile radius) – 1 Jennifer Campbell/Evelyn Ritchie (Cupar), 2 Angus Lumsden (Cupar), 3 Tim Lockerbie (Cupar).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CUT FLOWERS: Three vases Sweet Peas, distinct. 7 spikes in each vase – 1 Alison Hogg; Two vases Sweet Peas, distinct, 7 spikes in each vase – 1 Simon Coia; One vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes, mixed varieties – 1 Simon Coia, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Bowl or vase of Sweet Peas, any foliage – 1 Alison Hogg; The East of Scotland Sweet Pea Championship, Smith Challenge Trophy (Awarded for best vase of sweet peas in show) – 1 Simon Coia; Two vases Gladioli, 3 spikes in each vase – 1 Andy Kydd; One vase Gladioli, 3 spikes – 1 Andy Kydd, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Graham Armstrong; One vase Gladioli butterfly, 3 spikes – 1s Andy Kydd; Six Gladioli heads, floating on water – 1 Tony Paterson, 2 Graham Armstrong, 3 Debbie Peebles; Novice Class, One spike Gladioli – 1 Graham Armstrong, 2 Gordon Peebles, 3 Sylvia Paterson; Mrs Gold Challenge Trophy - Three vases Dahlias, 3 distinct varieties. 3 blooms of 1 variety in each vase – 1 David Murdoch, 2 Alex Cruickshank, 3 Norman Veitch; Rosewood Centennial Shield - Three vases small flowered and/or miniature flowered Dahlias, 3 distinct varieties, 5 blooms of 1 variety in each vase – 1 Tom Cleghorn, 2 David Murdoch, 3 Norman Veitch; One vase miniature flowering Dahlias, 6 blooms – 1 Tom Cleghorn, 2 David Murdoch, 3 Shirley Murdoch; One vase medium cactus Dahlias, 3 blooms – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One vase small decorative Dahlia, 3 blooms – 1 Alex Cruickshank; One vase miniature ball or decorative Dahlia, 5 blooms – 1 Alex Cruickshank, 2 Tom Cleghorn, 3 David Murdoch; One vase giant cactus Dahlia, 1 bloom – 1 Norman Veitch; One vase pompon or large pompon Dahlia, 5 blooms – 1 Shirley Murdoch, 2 Alex Cruickshank, 3 David Murdoch; One vase containing 3 Dahlia blooms (any variety) – 1 Norman Veitch, 2 David Murdoch, 3 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One mixed vase garden Dahlia (excluding exhibition type) – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One vase waterlily Dahlia, 3 blooms – 1 Alex Cruickshank; Three begonia heads to be shown on board – 1 Kirstie Black; One plant single stem Begonia in pot (no side shoots) – 1 Alistair Barnard; One plant Begonia in pot, facing forward, any variety – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Debbie Peebles; One multi stem Begonia, for all round effect – 1 Alistair Barnard, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh.

HERBACEOUS PERENNIALS, ANNUALS: One vase of shrub, tree or flower foliage (one or more varieties) – 1 Tom Malone, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Three vases herbaceous, 1 distinct variety per vase – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Lorna Duckworth, 3 Alison Hogg; One vase, either border carnations, or Dianthus, 3 blooms, own foliage (varieties not to be mixed) – 1 Debbie Peebles; Mrs Gold Challenge Trophy & £15 voucher. One vase perpetual Carnations, 3 blooms, own foliage – 1 Tom Cleghorn; Three vases of flowers cut from any garden border (each vase to contain one variety) – 1 Alistair Barnard, 2 Alison Hogg, 3 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One mixed vase of cut flowers – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Alison Hogg, 3 Tom Malone; Two vases of cut flowers (can be mixed) and one pot plant – 1 Alison Hogg, 2 Audrey Lockerbie; Three vases Annuals, 3 distinct kinds – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One vase Phlox, 5 spikes – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Tom Cleghorn, 3 Alan Weepers; One vase Antirrhinums, 3 spikes – 1 Andy Kydd; African Marigold, 4 blooms, shown on board or in one vase – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Andy Kydd; French Marigold, 4 blooms, shown on board or in one vase – 1 Andy Kydd, 2 Les Wheelans, 3 Debbie Peebles; One vase Asters, 3 blooms – 1 Andy Kydd; One vase Roses, 3 blooms – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Four rose heads, shown on board – 1 Kirstie Black; Development class 3 Roses - 1 bud, 1 half open, 1 fully open – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Six Fuchsia heads shown on board – 1 Audrey Lockerbie, 2 Kirstie Black; Twelve Fuchsia heads floating on water – 1 Audrey Lockerbie, 2 Kirstie Black; Bowl of cut flowers, any foliage – 1 Gladys Lundie, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Six Pansies or Violas, shown on any board (either type, not mixed) – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Andy Kydd.

The beets and carrots on display this year. (Pic: contributed)

POT PLANTS: Maurice Smith Memorial Trophy One Pot Coleus – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Gordon Peebles, 3 Debbie Peebles; Two plants, one flowering, one foliage – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Les Wheelans; One Fuchsia single. Pot not to exceed 7’ – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Tom Malone; One Pelargonium – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Alan Weepers, 3 Alison Hogg; One Busy Lizzie – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Anna C Taylor Memorial Bowl One Geranium – 1 Susanne Westland, 2 Alison Hogg, 3 Debbie Peebles; One Orchid – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Debbie Peebles; One Hardy Alpine in pot or pan – 1 Alan Weepers; One Cactus – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Alan Weepers; One Succulent – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Hailey Austin; Display of Cacti, and/or Succulents, to be staged on tabletop 20’ by 20’ – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Tim Lockerbie; Pot Plant display to be staged on tabletop 3’ by 3’ – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Brown Trophy Hanging Pot Display - any type of container allowed – 1 Andy Kydd, 2 Alan Weepers, 3 Tim Lockerbie.

FRUIT & HERBS: Three Dessert Apples – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Graham Armstrong, 3 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Three Kitchen Apples – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Hailey Austin, 3 Les Wheelans; Any Other Fruit Not in Schedule – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Graham Armstrong, 3 Debbie Peebles; Pot of Parsley – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Ted Low; Any Other Herb (Pot Not to Exceed 7’) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Hailey Austin, 3 Debbie Peebles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VEGETABLES: Challenge Vase. Collection of potatoes, 4 varieties, 3 of each, names to be shown – 1 Andy Kydd, 2 James Moug, 3 Debbie Peebles; Four coloured potatoes, named – 1 Allan Findlay, 2 Andy Kydd, 3 James Moug; Four white potatoes, named – 1 Susanne Westland, 2 Allan Findlay, 3 James Moug; Three onions quality, over 250gm – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 James Moug; Three onions under 250gm – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Tom Malone; Three onions from sets, flats – 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug, 3 Debbie Peebles; Three onions from sets, round – 1 Ted Low, 2 Allan Findlay, 3 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Three red onions – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Gordon Peebles; Twelve shallots, grown from sets (pear shaped) – 1 Ted Low; Six shallots, grown from sets (pear shaped) – 1 Ted Low, 2 Les Wheelans; Twelve shallots, grown from sets, round – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Ted Low; Six shallots yellow, grown from sets (not pear shaped) – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Ted Low; Six shallots red, grown from sets – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Ted Low; Onion by weight (weight to be detailed) – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Steen Challenge Cup. Collection of vegetables, four kinds, Quantities 3 of each kind – 1 Ted Low; Mini collection - one onion, one potato, one carrot – 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug, 3 Gordon Peebles; Trug or Basket of Vegetables, must contain a minimum of 4 different kinds of vegetables – 1 Bushwhackers, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 3 Hailey Austin; Two leeks, blanche – 1 Ted Low; Six pod peas – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Allan Findlay; Six pods broad beans – 1 Ted Low, 2 Les Wheelans, 3 Tom Malone; Six runner beans – 1 Tim Lockerbie, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 3 Tom Malone; Six French beans – 1 Tony Paterson, 2 Tom Malone, 3 James Moug; Two carrots long - foliage to be trimmed to approx 75mm - 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug; Three carrots stump rooted - foliage to be trimmed to approx 75mm – 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug, 3 Les Wheelans; Two parsnips - foliage to be trimmed to approx 75mm – 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug, 3 Susanne Westland; Two beets long - foliage to be trimmed to approx 75mm – 1 Ted Low, 2 Susanne Westland; Three beets globe – 1 Ted Low, 2 Allan Findlay, 3 James Moug; Two turnips early – 1 Ted Low; Three courgettes – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 James Moug, 3 Sarah Davidson; One cabbage with 75mm stalk – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles; One cauliflower with 75mm stalk and foliage trimmed – 1 Ted Low, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Alex Cruickshank; One vegetable marrow, quality – 1 James Moug, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 3 Hailey Austin; Marrow by weight (weights to be detailed) – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Tim Lockerbie; Three stalks rhubarb, quality – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Ted Low, 3 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; Six tomatoes – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Ted Low, 3 Tim Lockerbie; Six small fruited tomatoes (cherry/plum types) – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Ted Low, 3 Susanne Westland; Truss of tomatoes, by weight (weights to be details) – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Ted Low, 3 Tim Lockerbie; One lettuce – 1 Les Wheelans, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh; One cucumber – 1 Ted Low, 2 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 3 Tony Paterson; Three chilli peppers – 1 Ted Low, 2 James Moug, 3 Hailey Austin; Any other vegetable not included in the schedule – 1 Michael Innes/Sally Murtagh, 2 Bushwhackers, 3 James Moug.

NOVICE SECTION: Bunch of garden flowers displayed in any type of container – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Alison Hogg, 3 Rhiannon Byles; One pot plant – 1 Hailey Austin, 2 Alison Hogg, 3 Audrey Lockerbie; Cactus, succulent or air plant, grown in a decorated pot – 1 Hailey Austin, 2 Kirstie Black; An unusual or misshapen vegetable (novelty class) – 1 Bushwhackers, 2 Hailey Austin, 3 Audrey Lockerbie; Three potatoes – 1 Sarah Davidson, 2 Hailey Austin, 3 Tim Lockerbie; Three onions, seed or set – 1 Hailey Austin; Six Pod Peas – 1 Hailey Austin; Three Tomatoes (shown with calyces) – 1 Audrey Lockerbie, 2 Catherine Williamson, 3 Hailey Austin; Tray or plate of three different vegetables – 1 Tim Lockerbie, 2 Hailey Austin; Any other fruit or vegetable – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Catherine Williamson, 3 Hailey Austin; Three dropped scones – 1 Kirstie Black; Three fruit scones – 1 Kirstie Black; Three slices of banana loaf – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Lynne Napier; Three pieces of traybake – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Lynne Napier; Small jar of raspberry jam – 1 Kirstie Black; Small bottle of raspberry vodka – 1 Kirstie Black; Article in felting made from a kit – 1 Kirstie Black; Paper flowers in a decorated recycled container – 1 Kirstie Black; Painted Stone – 1 Tim Lockerbie, 2 Kirstie Black; Any item made from needlecraft – 1 Kirstie Black.

BAKING: Three Plain Scones – 1 Sylvia Wilson, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Gordon Peebles; Three Drop scones – 1 Gladys Lundie, 2 Gordon Peebles, 3 Kirstie Black; Three Fruit scones – 1 Sylvia Wilson, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Gordon Peebles; 1b banana loaf, undecorated – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Sylvia Paterson, 3 Kirstie Black; Three Lemon Cupcakes – 1 Lynne Napier, 2 Kirstie Black, 3 Sylvia Wilson; Three Shortbread Biscuits (any form) – 1 Lynne Napier, 2 Audrey Lockerbie, 3 Kirstie Black; Three Custard Creams – 1 Gordon Peebles, 2 Lynne Napier, 3 Debbie Peebles; Three Cheese Straws – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Gordon Peebles; Three Cheese & Onion Rolls – 1 Wanda Wheelans; One flavoured sourdough loaf – 1 Wanda Wheelans, 2 Mike Innes; Small white loaf (may use breadmaker) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Lynne Napier, 3 Mike Innes; One loaf, your choice of flavour (may use breadmaker) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Lynne Napier, 3 Wanda Wheelans; Three marzipan insects – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Kirstie Black; Bakewell Tart, maximum size 7’ – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Lynne Napier, 3 Sylvia Wilson; Cake made with fresh vegetables, detail vegetables used – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Anna Kennedy, 3 Susanne Westland; Three single meringue shells (unfilled) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 June Speirs, 3 Gordon Peebles; Three squares of Uncooked Traybake – 1 Moira Hall, 2 Susanne Westland, 3 Wanda Wheelans; Three squares of Rum & Raisin Fudge – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Wanda Wheelans; Three Chocolate Chip Cookies – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Susanne Westland, 3 Sylvia Wilson; Three squares of Coconut Ice – 1 Susanne Westland, 2 Kirstie Black, 3 Debbie Peebles; Three pieces of traybake (cooked) – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Wanda Wheelans, 3 Moira Hall.

PRESERVES: Strawberry Jam – 1 Janet McQuilton, 2 Sylvia Paterson, 3 Anna Laing; Raspberry Jam – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Janet McQuilton, 3 Sylvia Paterson; Mint Jelly – 1 Janet McQuilton, 2 Wanda Wheelans, 3 Susanne Westland; Small Jar, Lemon Curd – 1 Wanda Wheelans, 2 June Speirs, 3 Janet McQuilton; Orange Marmalade – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Susanne Westland, 3 Anna Laing; Apple Based Chutney – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Susanne Westland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEEDLECRAFT: Knitted Child Novelty Jumper, any ply – 1 Janet McQuilton; Cross Stitch Picture, no larger than A4 – 1 Natalie Lighten, 2 Janet McQuilton, 3 Kirstie Black; Embroidered Bookmark – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Natalie Lighten; Peg bag (any craft) – 1 Natalie Lighten, 2 Sadie Harris, 3 June Speirs; Sewn item made from denim jeans – 1 Sylvia Paterson, 2 June Speirs, 3 Angela Withers; Scarf knitted in Cable stitch (any ply) – 1 June Speirs, 2 Kirstie Black, 3 Janet McQuilton; Crocheted corsage – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Sylvia Paterson, 3 Natalie Lighten; Handmade exhibit not already mentioned – 1 Janet McQuilton, 2 Gloria Woo, 3 June Speirs; Baby dress (any craft) – 1 Sadie Harris, 2 June Speirs, 3 Natalie Lighten; Twiddlemuff (any craft) (to be donated) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Sadie Harris, 3 Janet McQuilton.

MISCELLANEOUS: Scrabble Tile Art, no bigger than A4 – 1 Debbie Peebles, 2 Sylvia Paterson, 3 Kirstie Black; Decorated Candle – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Debbie Peebles, 3 Sylvia Paterson; Three different items; 3 different crafts (own choice) displayed on a cake board (max 12’) – 1 Nathan Gill, 2 Natalie Lighten, 3 Kirstie Black; Gift box or bag (paper/card) – 1 Sylvia Paterson, 2 Kirstie Black, 3 Lynne Napier; Christmas Tree Decoration made from recycled materials – 1 Agnes McKain, 2 Kim Smith, 3 Sylvia Paterson; Decorated Wreath using artificial or dried plant material (any craft 18’ max) – 1 Kim Smith, 2 Natalie Lighten, 3 Wanda Wheelans; Flower Arrangement in an ice cream scoop – 1 Wanda Wheelans, 2 Lynne Napier, 3 Natalie Lighten; Pair of earrings (any craft) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Natalie Lighten, 3 Sylvia Paterson; Graduation Card – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Natalie Lighten, 3 Lynne Napier; Art- Any Medium Picture with a floral or veg theme, Not to Exceed 12’ (Unframed) – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Sylvia Paterson, 3 Alison Hogg.

WINE: Table Red Dry Wine – 1 Steven Millar, 2 Moira Myles, 3 Hailey Austin; Table White Dry Wine – 1 Norman Myles, 2 Steven Millar, 3 Hugh Bernard; Rhubarb Medium Sweet Wine – 1 Hugh Bernard, 2 Moira Myles, 3 Norman Myles; Orange Peel Medium Wine – 1 Norman Myles, 2 Moira Myles, 3 Steven Millar; Elderflower Medium Sweet Wine – 1 Steven Millar, 2 Norman Myles, 3 Moira Myles; Carrot Dry Wine – 1 Hugh Bernard, 2 Steven Millar; Small bottle of raspberry vodka – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Fiona Malcolm, 3 Steven Millar.

FLORAL ART: An arrangement made using three blooms and foliage – 1 Lynne Napier, 2 Moira Hall, 3 Sylvia Wilson; Arrangement using foliage only – 1 Angela Withers, 2 Moira Hall, 3 Sadie Harris; An arrangement using no oasis/floral foam – 1 Angela Withers, 2 Sadie Harris, 3 Moira Hall; An arrangement in a kitchen utensil – 1 Jenni Fusaro, 2 Angela Withers, 3 Ros Scott; Best Exhibit in Floral Art Section - Angela Withers – class 206 exhibit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHILDREN: Flowers in a yoghurt pot – 1 Mae Murtagh; Lollipop Stick Art – 1 Rhona Armstrong; Two decorated digestive biscuits – 1 Rhona Armstrong; Animal made from paper plate – 1 Rhona Armstrong, 2 Poppy Murtagh; Flowers in a decorated jam jar – 1 Rhona Armstrong, 2 Poppy Murtagh; Lego or Duplo Model Holiday Theme (max 13’ x 13’) – 1 Rhona Armstrong, 2 Poppy Murtagh; Lollipop Stick art – 1 Vida Drummond, 2 Primrose Lighten, 3 Ailsa Armstong; Two pieces of flapjack (own choice of flavour) – 1 Kenzie Spence-Smith, 2 Ashlyn Graham, 3 Ailsa Armstong; Digitally designed Commonwealth Games poster (A4) – 1 Finlay Lighten, 2 Ashlyn Graham, 3 Primrose Lighten; Garden flowers in your own vase – 1 Ailsa Armstong, 2 Ashlyn Graham, 3 Primrose Lighten; Lego or Duplo Model - Holiday Theme (max 13’ x 13’) – 1 Primrose Lighten, 2 Ailsa Armstong, 3 Kenzie Spence-Smith, 3 Finlay Lighten; Lollipop Stick Art – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith; Three Decorated Cupcakes – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith, 2 Emma Howarth, 3 Rosie Howarth, 3 Fin Cameron; Digitally Designed Firework Safety Poster (A4) – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith, 2 Ben Smith; An arrangement of flowers in a vase – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith; Lego or Duplo Model - Holiday Theme (max 13’ x 13’) – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith; Bug hotel (Not to contain any critters!) – 1 Rhona Armstrong, 2 Eliana Gowans, 3 Ailsa Armstong; Animal made from fruit/veg – 1 Ailsa Armstong, 2 Rhona Armstrong, 3 Primrose Lighten, 3 Finlay Lighten; Miniature Garden in a Tray or Box (not to exceed 46cm x 38cm) – 1 Ailsa Armstong, 2 Rhona Armstrong, 3 Leeland Spence- Smith.

SCHOOL GARDENING COMPETITIONS: Best Garden - John Dewar Memorial School Challenge Trophy – 1 St Columba’s RC Primary School, 2 DAS Support Bell Baxter, 3 Young Gardeners YMCA; Pallet Garden – 1 Westfield Nurture Centre, 2 No 1 Dunbog Primary School, 3 Ceres Primary.

SCOTTISH WOMEN’S INSTITUTE COMPETITION: Watt Trophy Scottish Women’s Institute Competition - Touch of Tartan – 1 Auchtermuchty SWI, 2 Kilmany SWI, 3 Cameron SWI.

PHOTOGRAPHY (Junior): Railways – 1 Ashlyn Graham, 2 Leeland Spence- Smith; The Night Sky – 1 Ashlyn Graham, 2 Leeland Spence- Smith; Visitor(s) to your garden – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith, 2 Ashlyn Graham, 3 Ellie O’Donnell; Humour – 1 Ashlyn Graham; Nature up close – 1 Leeland Spence- Smith, 2 Ashlyn Graham, 3 Ellie O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHOTOGRAPHY (Senior): Railways – 1 Alan Weepers, 2 Dylan Archibald, 3 Erin McCormack; The Night Sky – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Erin McCormack, 3 Dylan Archibald; Visitor(s) to your garden – 1 Kirstie Black, 2 Nathan Gill, 3 Gordon Peebles; Humour – 1 Susie McCann, 2 Alan Rae, 3 Alan Weepers; Nature up close – 1 Alan Rae, 2 Susie McCann, 3 Nathan Gill.

BONSAI. NOVICE (Any owner of a Bonsai tree with less than 3 years experience): Ferguson Trophy – 1 George Wardrope, 2 Tim Lockerbie, Literati (Bunjingi) – 1 Andrew Watson, 2 Roger Ferguson, 3 Alan Rae; Cascade (Kengai) – 1 Alan Rae, 2 Roger Ferguson, 3 Tim Lockerbie; Semi-Cascade (Han-kengai) – 1 Alan Rae, 2 Andrew Watson, 3 Roger Ferguson; Informal Upright (Myogi) – 1 Andrew Watson, 2 Andrew Ferguson, 3 Alan Chapman; Formal Upright (Chokkan) – 1 Roger Ferguson; Bonsai Forest (Yose-ue) – 1 Roger Ferguson, 2 Harry Lockerbie, 3 Alan Chapman; Mame - any tree which is less than 6’ in height from pot surface to tree top – 1 Andrew Watson, 2 Andrew Ferguson, 3 Craig Hay; Root over Rock (Seki-joju) – 1 Andrew Watson, 2 Roger Ferguson,3 David Rae; Open - any Bonsai tree that cannot be entered into any other category – 1 Roger Ferguson, 2 Andrew Watson, 3 Alan Chapman; Best Bonsai in Show - Judges TROPHY – 1 Andrew Watson; Best Bonsai in Show - Public TROPHY – 1 Andrew Watson.