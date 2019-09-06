Dairsie boy reunited with lost tiger

NHS Tayside reunited a Dairsie boy with his tiger, after losing it when being treated at Ninewells.

Charlie Kennedy was being treated in ward 29 after falling in his garden and breaking his arm – and he brought his favourite soft toy ‘Raar’ the tiger with him into hospital for comfort.

‘Raar’ stayed close to Charlie during his treatment so it was a big shock to Charlie’s family when they returned home and discovered the tiger was missing.

Charlie missed his favourite soft toy so mum Gillian contacted NHS Tayside to see if his tiger could be found.

She said: “From the moment Charlie came to hospital everyone who looked after him was fantastic, they were so kind, caring and professional. Charlie was very brave when he broke his arm and when we realised that we had left his favourite toy in his hospital bed, we were not very hopeful that we would ever see it again. Charlie was very upset as ‘Raar’ is very special to him.

“I contacted the hospital to explain about Charlie’s lost tiger and I was absolutely delighted to receive a call telling me that he had been found.

“Charlie and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in tracking down ‘Raar’. It is heartening to know that staff made time to look for him, and in doing so, put a huge smile back on Charlie’s face.”

NHS Tayside’s head of soft facilities management Billy Alexander said: “I know that the staff were as pleased as I was that it was a happy ending for ‘Raar’.”