Damage to Fife beach slipway to be repaired six months after Storm Ciaran

Chunks of the slipway were left broken, and it has remained surrounded by barriers since then, leading to one councillor branding it a safety hazard. Now Councillor Kathleen Leslie has welcomed confirmation that Fife Council is set to carry out the work - and it should be done by May 20.

The Burntisland, Kinghorn and West Kirkcaldy councillor had been increasingly concerned at the sight of pieces of concrete left broken and exposed by the storm given the popularity of the beach.

She said: “I am pleased to report that following the extensive damage to the slipway at Kinghorn Beach last November I have confirmation when the repairs will be carried out.

The damage to the slipway at Kinghorn beach months after the storm (Pic: Submitted)

“Originally I was advised we would be looking at into the summer months but now the work should begin on May 20. I appreciate this is still six months since the storm that caused the structural damage but I know the council has been overwhelmed with damage around the coastline so this was always going to take time.

“I also realise that work has to be carried out dependent on where the tide is so that has to be factored into decision making. However, dragging it on for another month when the school holidays will be coming up and there will likely be an RNLI open day in the summer, and visitors to the town this was just not feasible or acceptable."

She thanked transportation for its help, and also transport spokesperson, Councillor Altany Craik for listening to her concerns.She added: “The beach needs to be safe and accessible for all - and currently it is not. Until the repair work is carried out I would urge than anyone accessing the beach exercises caution and keep children and dogs well away from the damaged area if on the shoreline."