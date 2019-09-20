Dancers to perform at world famous venue

Pupils at a Kinross-shire dance school have stars in their eyes after being invited to perform at one of the world’s most famous venues.

A group from Matthew Dance Academy in Milnathort will head to Los Angeles in 2021 to be put through their paces by an internationally-known choreographer before performing in front of the crowds at Disneyland.

And it’s the second time the pupils have been selected for the honour.

Earlier this year, pupils spent eight days in LA – one of only three groups from all over the UK to be chosen. They had undergone a rigorous selection process to make sure the dancers met Disney’s exacting standards – right down to their choice of costumes. The dream trip included meeting choreographer Hamilton Evans at the world-famous Millennium Dance Complex, where the likes of Justin Bieber learn their moves.

“Performing at the original Disneyland in California was the highlight of an amazing trip,” said founder and principal Nikki Matthew.

“The girls were quite understandably nervous at the prospect of dancing in front of so many people but they put on a fantastic show and really did the academy proud.

“We’re thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to repeat what was an unforgettable experience.”

Meanwhile, a group of around 37 pupils are looking forward to January, when they’ll be visiting the prestigious Pineapple Studios in London - one of the many activities organised by Nikki on a regular basis.