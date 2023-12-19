‘Dangerous’ spire at empty Kirkcaldy church is removed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fife Council was scheduled to start work on Monday at the former church building on Normand Road in Dysart.
The state of the building has been a cause for concern for locals for some time, and sits directly on the busy main road. A report from local authority engineers said the spire posed an “immediate danger” in the event of storms or high winds.
Road closures were set to be put in place to allow the work to be carried out, but they have now been lifted after the owner of the building removed the spire at the weekend.
The work would have meant a full road closure of a section of Station Road and partial closure with traffic lights on Normand Road for up to 12 days.
In 2021, local residents called for action to repair the church wall to allow a footpath to be re-opened after a two-year closure. It had been cordoned off because of structural problems which posed a concern for the safety of people using the pavement - but locals said that forced them onto the road and on occasions, safety barriers have also fallen onto the road making it dangerous for motorists.