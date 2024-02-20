Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will be joined in conversation by Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council, and will discuss approaches out of poverty, the need for joined-up services, early intervention and the building of community networks. The event take place at Pathhead Parish Church on Tuesday March 19 at 7pm and is open to the public.

McGarvey was at the inaugural meeting which led to the foodbank’s creation in 2014. That event featured a number of local politicians and community campaigners, including Judy Hamilton and Marie Penman - and what was intended as a short-term help has now become an integral support network for many Fifers struggling in a cost of living crisis.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank handed out more than 17,500 food parcels last year, an average of almost 340 per week. It has also run a foodbank covering Burntisland and Kinghorn for the last nine years, but has made the difficult decision to close it amid rising costs.

Darren McGarvey was at the launch of Kirkcaldy Foodbank a decade ago - and returns for a special event next month (Pic: John Devlin)

McGarvey rose to prominence with his powerful book Poverty Safari which explored the issue of poverty and the impact it has on individuals and the community. It went on to win the Orwell Prize.