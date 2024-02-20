Darren McGarvey at Kirkcaldy Foodbank event – 10 years after being at its launch
and live on Freeview channel 276
He will be joined in conversation by Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council, and will discuss approaches out of poverty, the need for joined-up services, early intervention and the building of community networks. The event take place at Pathhead Parish Church on Tuesday March 19 at 7pm and is open to the public.
McGarvey was at the inaugural meeting which led to the foodbank’s creation in 2014. That event featured a number of local politicians and community campaigners, including Judy Hamilton and Marie Penman - and what was intended as a short-term help has now become an integral support network for many Fifers struggling in a cost of living crisis.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank handed out more than 17,500 food parcels last year, an average of almost 340 per week. It has also run a foodbank covering Burntisland and Kinghorn for the last nine years, but has made the difficult decision to close it amid rising costs.
A spokesman for the foodbank said: “This year, we are delighted that we will be joined by two speakers. Darren will discuss his experiences of poverty and the need to construct a compassionate society. He will be joined in conversation by Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council, who will discuss approaches out of poverty, the need for joined-up services, early intervention and the building of community networks. We are really looking forward to hearing from both of them.”
McGarvey rose to prominence with his powerful book Poverty Safari which explored the issue of poverty and the impact it has on individuals and the community. It went on to win the Orwell Prize.
He is also a rapper and hip hop artist who performed under the name of Loki, and has established himself as one of Scotland’s leading social commentators. In 2022 he published The Social Distance Between Us: How Remote Politics Wrecked Britain. His documentary Darren McGarvey’s Addictions also won the factual series category at the BAFTA Awards Scotland ceremony that same year.