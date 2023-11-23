Kirkcaldy town centre’s Christmas countdown is set to get underway with a date for the lights switch-on revealed.

Stars from the Kings Theatre’s panto Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty and The Beastie will do the honours on Saturday, December 2 as part of a new venture called ‘Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights.’ It is being led by Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) with Fife Council and community radio station, K107FM.

The switch-on will feature a parade of lanterns made by local youngsters at a workshop in the Mercat Shopping Centre this weekend (Saturday, November 25) which will start from the Esplanade theatre, round the Merchants Quarter and along the High Street to the big switch on outside the Mercat Shopping Centre at 4:30pm.

The day will also mark the start of Love Oor Lang Toun’s #TinselTenner promotion, with local businesses providing seasonal offerings for just £10. Other festivities will include a candy cane trail around local shops running from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3 with a prize of a £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Card for the winner alongside £100 to their nominated charity in the Kirkcaldy area. There will also be smaller spot prizes on the evening with local community groups helping out.

Santa meets the panto stars at the 2022 Christmas lights switch on (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society and other local musical groups will be providing a choir, and there will be a piper leading the parade along with Santa and a sleigh provided by the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society will also be playing in the Mercat Shopping Centre between 11:00am and 1.15pm.

Christine May, who chairs Love Oor Lang Toun, said: “Over the next two weeks we will be unveiling more of what is planned for Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights. Not only do we want to put on a good, locally based event for the people of Kirkcaldy, but we want them to see what local businesses throughout the town centre have to offer for Christmas. Whether that is a local independent shop, or one of the many fine coffee shops and eating places in our town centre, we encourage you to see what is on your doorstep and make the most of this Christmas.”

Last year’s lights switch-on proved to be a huge hit with locals, and brought a real buzz to the town centre at the start of the crucial festive season for retailers, and the organisers are hoping people will turn out in good number once again.

Alex Airnes, K107FM programming team, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Love Oor Lang Toun and Fife Council once again.Last year’s event had a real community feel to it. We’re looking to harness the power of local radio to bring the event into homes of those in our area who won’t be able to attend the event in person”

There will be a full road closure for Kirk Wynd and the High Street through the Merchants Quarter on December 2 from 3:00pm to 6:30pm.