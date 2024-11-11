Date for Santa’s grotto opening in Kirkcaldy and special quieter days for kids announced

The countdown to Christmas is Kirkcaldy is about to get underway.

A date has been set for the lights switch on in the High Street, and a competition launched for children to design their own decorations.

The initiative is being led by Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) and Nourish Support Centre which has a base in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Now, the charity has unveiled the opening date for Santa’s grotto on Saturday, November 30. It is also launching its ‘Sensory Santa Experience’ which caters specifically to children and families who benefit from a quieter, more personalised visit with Santa.

The initiatives all mark the countdown to the festive season with more to be announced. The lights switch on is planned for Saturday 30th at 4:00pm after a parade in the town centre. Santa’s grotto opens from 1:00-3:00pm that day in a beautifully festive setting within the Mercat - it will then be open 10:00am to 2:00pm across each weekend in the countdown to Christmas.

Entry to the grotto is £10 per child and includes an elf passport, a hands-on craft activity to take home, a personal visit with Santa, and a small, memorable gift to make the day extra special.

Nourish’s sensory Santa initiative also takes place in the Mercat. Traditionally held in its family support centre, this year it is moving into the grotto to reach even more families and create a more accessible and enjoyable environment for those with additional sensory needs.

The experience runs on Wednesdays and Thursdays in December from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm. It will have pre-booked time slots, and there will be no queues, allowing for longer, uninterrupted visits and a calm, welcoming atmosphere. For £10 per person - carers are free -, each visitor will enjoy a festive activity and receive a small gift from Santa. This session is designed to make everyone feel comfortable, respected, and part of the holiday magic. To secure a time contact Nourish on (01592) 653639. Early booking is encouraged as spaces are limited.

The Christmas decoration competition is underway. Aimed at youngsters under 16, it takes place at the family support centre, and all entries will be displayed in the Mercat. The competition concludes on Saturday, November 23, when the best decoration will be chosen, and the talented creator will receive the exciting opportunity to switch on the Christmas Lights.

The festive activity also forms part of Nourish’s Christmas appeal which is taking donations to support families in need, ensuring that children receive gifts this Christmas. Donations can made at its community hub throughout the competition will directly contribute to the appeal and help brighten the holidays for vulnerable families.