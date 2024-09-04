The date for the final film screening at St Andrews’ historic cinema has been revealed.

The New Picture House will show its last movie in its current format on Thursday, September 19 before its doors close for a major transformation led by US-entertainment chain, T-Squared whose shareholders include singer Justin Timberlake and golf legend Tiger Woods.

The venue has been part of the university town since 1930, and it will continue to screen films when it re-opens in summer 2025, but as part of a new social hub which will offer dining, and screen live sport and offer electronic sports games for groups of visitors. The news comes days after T-Squared outlined its timetable to start work on the interior of the A-listed building after it was granted its operator’s alcohol licence by Fife Council - much of the exterior will remain untouched..

The current seating in Cinema 2 will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

The New Picture House in St Andrews (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The main auditorium will also retain its large screen, and still show films - and as a multi-functional space it will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football. The seating – it has capacity for an audience of over 300 - will be entirely flexible, allowing it to change depending on the use of the auditorium on a day-to-day basis.

The original plans sparked a backlash in the community as well as an online petition, but have gained support after undergoing changes - and David Morris, the managing director for New Picture House, will stay and manage the transition to the new venture.

He said the changes also safeguarded the venue which had witnessed declining audiences over a number of years. He previously emphasised the cinema “cannot continue” as it currently stands, operating at less than 10 per cent occupancy.

Mr Morris said T-Squared’s ensured the cinema could continue and retained the building, adding: “We felt that this was the right company to preserve what we have built up over almost 100 years.”

Details of the final film, which is already booked in, will be announced shortly.