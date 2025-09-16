Date revealed for Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights switch-on

The date for the Christmas lights being switched on in Kirkcaldy has been announced.

The festive countdown will get underway with an event in the High Street on Saturday, November 29.

It is being again being led by Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) and an appeal has gone out to local groups and businesses to add their events and promotions to the calendar for December.

The day will include a parade led by Santa, the opening of his grotto, and a Christmas Market. There will also be live performances by choirs, bands, and dance groups and a family funfair.

Stars from Adam Smith Theatre's panto switched on the lights last year (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Ryan Strachan, development manager at LOLT, said: The lights switch on in 2024 saw a bustling and busy High Street on the day, so this year we want to build upon this and have even more happening within the town centre. We’re also delighted to support Lang Toun Xmas to make this more than just a one day event, to shine a light on the businesses, events, organisations and venues that have an offering through December”