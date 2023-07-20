Date set for reinstatement of opening hours at four Fife sports and leisure centres

East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews is one of four sites run by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust that will see its opening hours reinstated from August 21, 2023. (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has announced that from August 21, 2023 the opening hours at Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre, Cupar Sports Centre and Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre will be increased to pre-pandemic levels.

The decision aligns with the trust’s mission to promote health, wellbeing and community engagement through accessible sports and leisure facilities and it has been made possible through funding from Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Covid pandemic saw the trust’s centres forced to close and access restricted having a significant operational and financial impact. Although the four centres had reopened to the public, hours had remained restricted compared to what they had been before.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said they are “thrilled” to reinstate the opening hours.

She said: This decision will benefit both the public and local clubs, providing them with more flexibility to get active and enjoy our facilities. We firmly believe that physical activity plays a crucial role in promoting wellbeing and building a stronger, healthier community.”

Full opening hours will be reinstated at East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews from Monday to Friday, ensuring unrestricted weekday access and accommodating the holiday programme and seasonal customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cupar Sports Centre will restore full day hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, eliminating midday closures. This improves access and supports school term swimming. Weekend operation hours will be from 8am to 3pm.

Similarly, Dalgety Bay will reintroduce full day hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, removing midday closures. Weekend operation hours will be from 9am to 5pm.

Cowdenbeath swimming pool will restore its operating hours on weekdays from noon to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “Lockdowns and restrictions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic brought the leisure and fitness sector to a relative standstill. Our leisure centres and community sports centres are vital resources to local communities, providing opportunities to improve fitness, health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Fife Council funding will allow the leisure trust to widen public access to the facilities and encourage people to use our leisure and sports centres to ensure their long term future.”