The gala was a popular community event before the pandemic.

Members of the public are asked to keep Saturday, June 24 clear in their diaries for the return of a popular community event.

Organisers are busy preparing to host the first Linton Lane Centre/Rabbit Braes Development Group gala since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are appealing to local groups and businesses to help make the event a success.

Lorraine Wilkinson, chairman of the Rabbit Braes Development Group, said: “We already have our rides and food vans and stalls organised. We are looking for crafters who would like to sell their crafted items and charities who would like to promote their amazing work in the community.”

The cost of a table at the event is £15, although it is free for charities.

The organisers are also keen to find groups who might like to do a display in the arena on the day, or perhaps some kind of activity for the children in the arena.

Lorraine said: “The activity does not have to be in the area, in the past we have had a chainsaw woodcarver and it would be amazing if we could arrange one again.”

Organisers are also appealing for donations of both raffle and tombola prizes if anyone is able to help out.

Lorraine added: “Money raised on the day benefits the local community. It supports the Linton Lane Centre in the amazing work they do in the community and it helps the Rabbit Braes Development Group with the family events we organise.”

The first gala was held by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and the Linton Lane Centre back in 2013. Following its success it was decided to host the event annually, and organisers have been working hard to grow it year on year. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put a stop to the event for a few years, but everyone at Linton Lanes and the Rabbit Braes are excited to be bringing it back for the community this year.