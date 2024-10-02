Date set for third jobs fair in Fife after 700 attended the last one

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:17 BST
Fife Council is set to host its third jobs fair.

It takes place at the Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on October 30.

Organised with DWP, the event will host presentations from a range of council services and offer opportunities to speak to current staff about vacancies on offer. The previous event held in May was extremely successful, with over 700 people attending.

School admin, BTS (IT roles), early years and pupil support, home care, catering, cleaning and waste operations are among the council services who will be represented.

Fife Council has set up a third jobs fair (Pic: Submitted)Fife Council has set up a third jobs fair (Pic: Submitted)
There will be opportunities to listen to presentations from selected services and find out more about the application process. Fife Council’s Deaf Communication Service will be available to provide advice and support to jobseekers. They will use British Sign Language (BSL) for those attending the presentations.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR said: "The turnout at our jobs fair at the Rothes Halls earlier this year was really encouraging. It was a great opportunity to bring our vacancies to life, with staff on hand to share their experiences about working in a range of roles from catering and admin to adult social care and cleaning.”

