Date set for unveiling of Jackie O plaque on site of legendary Kirkcaldy nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A plaque to mark the site of Kirkcaldy’s legendary Jackie O nightclub will be unveiled this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was demolished in 2012 to make way for new waterfront flats, but, 12 years on, the First Lady of Kirkcaldy is finally getting the recognition she deserved thanks to one of the DJs synonymous with the club,

Eric Forsyth has organised for a plaque to to be installed on the side of the building next to the entrance to Innes Johnston solicitors’ office. It will be formally unveiled at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 28 with many former clubbers expected to attend. The short ceremony is open to all with an invite to then head to Styx for an afternoon of reminiscing. It will then be followed with a tribute night to Jackie O at Styx on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric’s plaque celebrates the club’s history and name checks just a few of the big names which made personal appearances over the years.

The plaque to Jackie O (Pic: Submitted)

He was there from the start, having DJed at the Garrison. He was there until 1987, returning after a spell abroad and again as the club changed hands.

“I felt honoured to work there,” he said. “It was an incredible place. I had a great relationship with Bert Caira - he was a gent -and it was a big family with a great atmosphere. You saw the same faces every week. The diverse music did it for many folk. We did pop, soul R&B as well as middle of the road so everyone got a piece of music they liked. It was a party atmosphere from the first song.”

At the height of its fame, Jackie O also hosted countless big names for personal appearances. The list of celebrities who arrived at the Esplanade venue is long - from soap stars. Including Kylie Minogue, to chart-topping bands such as Shalamar, Odyssey, Sister Sledge Sinitta and Fat Larry’s Band, and all the big Radio One DJs of the time drew in big crowds and simply added to the vibe.