Dates revealed for East Neuk Open Studios weekends with 51 artists taking part

Artists across North East Fife are set to open their homes and studios to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual East Neuk Open Studios (ENOS) weekends take place next month, with dates confirmed for on June 21/22 and 28/29.

A total of 51 artists and designers across 12 beautiful coastal villages - from Lower Largo to Kingsbarns – will be opening their studios, homes or small venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can look for the red balloon signs to discover hidden studios, chat with artists, and soak up the inspiration this coastline has to offer. Whether you’re here for the art, the scenery, or the great food along the way - this is your invitation to explore, connect, and enjoy.

Over 50 artists are taking part in the weekends (Pic: ClickerHappy /Pixabay)

ENOS artists all live in the East Neuk, and have their own unique style often taking inspiration from their surroundings.

There will be an exciting range of art and craft including paintings, textiles, prints, jewellery, illustrations, cards, photographs, metalwork and stained glass, much of which is available to buy. The event is free and more information can be found at www.eastneukopenstudios.org where you can find artists contact details along with images of their work.

Lavinia Kilbride chair of the East Neuk Open Studios said: “Our Open Studios weekends are a great way to meet and chat to artists and designers who live in the East Neuk of Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our members take part in the Pittenweem Arts Festival and our event is a precursor to that. We have developed art trails in each village and there are maps in our brochure to guide you between studios.

“Our brochure can be accessed from our website and it gives details of each venue and indicates as to whether they are accessible and if dogs are welcome. It is an opportunity to plan and explore the lovely villages of the East Neuk and soak up the creativity this area has to offer.” She added: “Now is the time to put the dates in your calendar and come along to the East Neuk Open Studios weekends - you won’t be disappointed!”