Dates set for Burntisland Civic Week and Kinghorn Gala in 2023
Two local communities are busy making preparations for their annual summer events.
Both Kinghorn Children’s Gala and Burntisland Civic Week organisers have confirmed the dates of their community events for 2023.
They will be running full programmes for the popular events, which both take place in June.
Kinghorn Gala Week will run from June 4 to June 10, with the crowning of the King and Queen taking place on Sunday, June 4.
This year’s theme for the week will be Scotland.
In a post on social media, the organising committee said: “The committee planning is now in full swing. We have some very exciting events for the week
"We are really delighted to share that our committee has grown with a few new members, still being chaired by Lynne Brown.”
They said that there are “some new, exciting additions” to gala week this year.
Along the road in Burntisland, Civic Week will take place from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 25.
The committee are busy planning for this summer’s ten day programme of events, following on from a successful Civic Week in 2022.
Last year was the first time a full programme of events could be held since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers confirmed that this year’s theme is ‘Around the World’.
Full programme details for the popular community event will be announced in due course, however parade day with the crowning of the Summer King and Queen will take place on Saturday, June 17 followed by the beach day and raft race on Sunday, June 18.
Other plans include a football tournament and family ceilidh.
Both committees are keen to hear from those who would like to volunteer to help with events. Kinghorn Gala committee can be contacted through the event’s Facebook page, while Burntisland Civic Week’s committee can be emailed via [email protected]