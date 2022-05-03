Datsun Sunny to VW Golf: These photos spark memories of the cars we drove 40 years ago

Today’s vehicles are packed with the latest in-car technology. In 1982, we got an ashtray, a radio - and had to read maps to find out where our destination was!

And while some makes and models have endured over the decades, many have longs since vanished from our roads.

When was the last time you saw a Morris Marina, or a Hillman Avenger?

Garages too, have changed, with local dealers being pushed aside by the creation of motor miles featuring the big names who have created UK-wide franchises.

Some though can still be found, and we have included a few adverts from this trip through our archives to feature the cars that were the stars of 1982.

Cars from 1982 The Renault2 in all its glory 40 years ago. Photo: FFP Photo Sales

Cars from 1982 The Metro - a classic runaround car for folk for many years. Photo: FFp Photo Sales

Cars from 1982 Recognise any of these old-school makes of car? Photo: FFP Photo Sales

Cars from 1982 Put down just £450 and this Citreon Visa was all yours back in the day ... Photo: ffp Photo Sales