Okay, who owned an Audio Coupe?

Datsun Sunny to VW Golf: These photos spark memories of the cars we drove 40 years ago

The cars we drive in 2022 have little in common with the ones we had 40 years ago.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:07 pm

Today’s vehicles are packed with the latest in-car technology. In 1982, we got an ashtray, a radio - and had to read maps to find out where our destination was!

And while some makes and models have endured over the decades, many have longs since vanished from our roads.

When was the last time you saw a Morris Marina, or a Hillman Avenger?

Garages too, have changed, with local dealers being pushed aside by the creation of motor miles featuring the big names who have created UK-wide franchises.

Some though can still be found, and we have included a few adverts from this trip through our archives to feature the cars that were the stars of 1982.

The Renault2 in all its glory 40 years ago.

The Metro - a classic runaround car for folk for many years.

Recognise any of these old-school makes of car?

Put down just £450 and this Citreon Visa was all yours back in the day ...

