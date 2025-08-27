David Attenborough’s handwritten letter with words to inspire youngsters at Fife gala day

The organisers of a Fife town’s family fun day event have been bowled over by a letter from legendary broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough.

The man behind countless groundbreaking documentaries about our planet responded with a handwritten letter offering some words of wisdom to the youngsters who will attend the event in Strathmiglo on Sunday.

Heather Neilson, who chairs Strathmiglo Community Association, wrote to him ahead of the big community event.

She said she “almost passed out” when she received a hand written reply from Sir David within a matter of days.

Heather Neilson ands the letter with Debbie Proudfoot, Rebecca Cruickshanks, Ivy Sinclair and Maaike Cook (Pic: David Cruickshanks)

Heather is pictured with community association members Debbie Proudfoot, Rebecca Cruickshanks, Ivy Sinclair - the 10-year old will be helping out on the day and getting her face painted - Heather Neilson and Maaike Cook.

Sunday’s big day features duck races, face painting, bouncy castle, fun kids games, animal themed fancy dress, a tug of war, barbecue and coffee cart. The fun starts at 11:00am at King George V Park and all are welcome.