The Early Day motion was tabled by Neale Hanvey MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath on Wednesday.

Mr Hanvey of the Alba party has asked colleagues across the house to ‘show their solidarity with women and girls impacted by male violence and sign the motion.’

The motion reads that the house notes ‘with concern, regret and alarm’ the decision of Raith Rovers Football Club to sign to the club Mr David Goodwillie.

The Fife club’s decision to sign the striker comes after a judge in a civil court cased in 2017 ruled that David Goodwillie alongside his then-teammate David Robertson had raped a 24-year-old woman.

The motion asks for the UK Parliament to urge the Fife team to review its decision to sign the ruled rapist.

It also calls on the team to support local charities aiming to tackle violence towards women.

Mr Hanvey continues that the house ‘further notes with sadness the impact this decision has had on players, staff, supporters and the wider Fife and national community’

The motion pays its respects to “the courageous and principled stance taken by those with a lifelong relationship to the club and pays particular tribute to writer and long-time supporter and sponsor Val McDermid, the women’s club captain Tyler Rattray and former local councillor and women’s campaigner Marie Penman".

Considering the signing, the motion states: "[The motion] acknowledges this decision has taken place against a backdrop of a rise of male violence against women and in an environment where many women across Scotland struggle to have their concerns about policies that affect their lives recognised as valid.

"[The motion] calls for swift action from Raith Rovers club leadership to review this decision, show contrition and to stand in solidarity with women across Scotland and the world whose lives are forever altered by the trauma of psychological, physical and sexual violence.”

"[It] further calls on the club to demonstrate such commitment by showing their support for local charities such as Saje Scotland, who work tirelessly with women to help rebuild their lives following such violence.”

