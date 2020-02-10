David Hershaw and Sandie Forbes mark 10 years with Fife gig

A Fife folk duo are marking ten years together with a special gig in Kirkcaldy this month.

David Hershaw and Sandie Forbes are celebrating a decade performing live together with a night back where it all began: Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club.

It comes as the pair prepare to release their second album, Setting Forth, a follow-up to 2017’s Here Comes Tomorrow.

David said: “We’ve been playing together for ten years and we’re going back to where we had our first gig at the Acoustic Music Club at the Polish Club.

“We were in a band called the Dandilions at the time with another artist who left, so it became just Sandie and I and we started using our own names.”

Since then the pair have played all over Scotland, however, there was one gig which stood out for David, when they were invited to play at the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament opening last year.

He said: “It was nice to play at the 20th anniversary as it was kind of representing Fife. It was a good day, and great to see so many folk there.”

“There was quite a good feel about the whole day, and good listening to the other acts,” added Sandie.

David and Sandie are also looking forward to releasing the album later this year.

Sandie said: “It’s been quite nice to focus our time on writing our own music, as we’re normally so busy.

“Setting Forth is a bit more modern, it has a bit more of a story to it, a theme all to do with the coastline from Leith up to St Andrews.”

“We’ve had loads of support from everyone at the club, and they’ve been encouraging us to move forward with our music, so it’s a great atmosphere, a good community spirit.”

The lead single from the new album is Cas Chaolas; the old name for North Queensferry and comes from the Gaelic for “steep straight”.

David said: “We’re trying to expand what we can do with a fiddle, acoustic guitar, and two voices, but we’re still holding true to the storytelling aspects of the songs and the strong messages that we’ve always had.”

• David Hershaw and Sandie Forbes will appear at Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club on Thursday, February 13.