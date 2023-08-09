David Potter: tribute paid to Kirkcaldy author, historian and community stalwart

David was born on August 29,1948, and brought up in Forfar and maintained his interest in and affection for the town of his childhood all his life. Educated at the North School there and Forfar Academy, he worked hard at his chosen subjects of Latin and Greek, achieving academic excellence and the Dux medal in 1966.

This led to study at St. Andrews University for four years, graduating with a degree in Classics and an engagement to Rosemary Philp, whom he had met in the Honours Latin class.

Having trained as a secondary school teacher of classics (Latin and Greek) at Dundee College of Education, David came back to Fife in 1971 to take up a post in Glenrothes High School, embarking on a 32-year career teaching young people in his own inimitable style. Former pupils described him as being “enthusiastic, dedicated and interesting” and “a most inspiring, dynamic and passionate teacher.”

David was passionate in encouraging them to “strive to succeed” as he saw education as the opening in life to so many possibilities whatever your background. Among his successful pupils are Nigel Ford, Neale Hanvey, MP and Professor William Allan, Professor of Greek, Fellow and Tutor, University College, Oxford. Later he taught classics part-time at Osborne House School in Dysart with friends Renia Janas and Eunice Cameron.

In 1972 David and Rosemary were married in her home town of Edinburgh and set up home in Kirkcaldy. David was a devoted family man, immensely proud of his three children, who have all followed him into education as a career, and of his six grandchildren.

David enjoyed acting from his early days in Forfar Boys’ Brigade up to his death. When the Potters joined Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, David began acting in the Auld Kirk Players, the church drama group, and he remained a steady influence in it through all the intervening years. He wrote a history of the Auld Kirk Players when it celebrated 50 years in 2007. David was also always willing to help out other groups if short of an actor but where once there were many, nowadays the Auld Kirk Players are the only amateur drama group in town. David was looking forward to the AKPs taking part in the gala opening of the Adam Smith Theatre.

A member of Kirkcaldy Civic Society, he organised the annual car treasure hunt in recent years and delivered many talks on historical topics. Inspired by this, he adopted the habit of producing a photo and snippets of history from Kirkcaldy 100 years ago each Sunday morning, published on Donald Manson’s Facebook page, Kirkcaldy & Dysart in Old Pictures and Postcards.

He spoke to many Probus meetings and at sports dinners, while his love of Robert Burns and his poetry, passed on from his father, brought him many invitations to speak at Burns Suppers. Sometimes David punctuated such talks with a song or two. He had a fine voice and enjoyed singing in the church choir and in Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society. He became an elder in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk for some 25 years.

David had an encyclopaedic knowledge of sports statistics. His special favourites were cricket and football, and he was a lifelong Celtic supporter. David commentated on football matches for Kirkcaldy's hospital radio service and also wrote for the programmes of Celtic, Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers. He umpired cricket matches in the summer for many years and latterly was the scorer for Falkland Cricket Club where he was match secretary after giving up playing.

David published his first book in 1996. Titled Our Bhoys Have Won the Cup!, it was published when Celtic had won the Scottish Cup for the 30th time. In 2004 he published a biography of footballer Bobby Murdoch. He became a prolific writer, principally of sports books but later of the very popular local history books “Kirkcaldy on this day” and “Forfar on this day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, of the 65 books in his bibliography, 31 are about Celtic Football Club and/or its players. His knowledge of the game, the club and its history was so well-respected that last Saturday Celtic played a tribute to him on the big screen before the game, and the team and Brendan Rodgers wore black armbands as a sign of respect.

David wrote about other clubs too: Dunfermline, Newcastle, East Fife etc. There is a Raith Rovers’ ‘On This Day’ book and an East Fife version too. He still followed Forfar Athletic whenever he could.

David will be missed by many beyond the family, including those he met on his walks with his dog or at the sports venues.

Rosemary said,"We shared 51 years together here so this presents a big change for me but it was a solid, supportive and loving marriage and I am just thankful he had only two weeks of illness before he died peacefully."