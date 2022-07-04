David Torrance MSP hails care home staff after difficult pandemic years

David Torrance and Carol Lindsay visited the care home.

Chapel Level Care Home hosted the celebration as part of Care Home Open Week 2022 which is a national annual event ran by Championing Social Care.

Run by healthcare management company, HC-One, Chapel Level is a welcoming purpose-built home with 60 beds which specialises in dementia, nursing, residential and specialist care for elderly people.

With the aim of connecting care homes with their local communities the open week allowed the home to open its doors once again after a challenging couple of years where visiting has been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “It was great to be invited along to Chapel Level Care Home to take part in Care Home Open Week’s Summer Celebrations.

“Staff and residents hosted an amazing 60s themed party which included music, food, and games for everyone to enjoy and take part in.

“Care homes have had a particularly tough couple of years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so it was great to see Chapel Level’s doors open again to visitors from the community.”

Mr Torrance, who attended the event alongside Cllr Carol Lindsay, went on to commend the staff at the home who have worked through the worst of the pandemic.