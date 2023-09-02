Day of celebrations marks 50th anniversary of St Andrews Fire Station
To mark the occasion, a commemorative 50th anniversary plaque was unveiled in the station’s honour by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Officer Andy Watt. The Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, cut a red ribbon to open the day’s events.
Many people turned up on the day and were treated to food from local suppliers as well as home baking from generous supporters. Crews also provided demonstrations of how they assist at road traffic collisions and a chip pan fire.
As well as celebrating the fire station’s 50 years in the town, it was a fundraising opportunity too with £1800 raised for good causes. The Fire Fighters Charity received £1000, with £500 going towards Tayside Children’s Cancer Lodge (TCCL), while £300 was donated to Heartstart, a local charity who fundraise for the installation of defibrillators around Fife.
The station has also taken the opportunity to promote recruitment and encourage new recruits to join the service.