Day2Play: new fundraising appeal to help Fife children enjoy days out

A Fife charity has launched its fourth annual ‘Day2Play’ appeal to help families struggling in the cost of living crisis enjoy activities and days out.

With one in four children in the Kingdom growing up in poverty, Fife Gingerbread said the impact is felt in playgrounds as well as at home and across all communities.

The charity believes every child deserves the right to a day to play, and it wants to make that a reality through its appeal. You can donate via its JustGiving page.

Days out that many families take for granted - such as a trip to the zoo, a play on the beach, or a simple train ride - are often beyond the means of those in poverty.

Fife Gingerbread is fundraising for the next few months across the Kingdom. The recently re-opened Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie, Fife Vintage Agricultural Machinery Club and Bridge Systems are all taking part in raffles and fun days- and more local businesses are encouraged to get in touch to help local children.

Laura Millar, spokesperson for Fife Gingerbread, said: “This appeal is very simply about giving children growing up in poverty in Fife the chance to make happy memories, feel valued, and have fun. We want to give families the chance to make the most of the wonderful opportunities in Fife—whether it’s an ice cream at Lochore Meadows, a visit to Riverside Park, or a day at the beach. Local days out we take for granted but can be out or reach for little ones and families in vulnerable situations.”