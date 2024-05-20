Afternoon clubbing took off big style at Society in KirkcaldyAfternoon clubbing took off big style at Society in Kirkcaldy
Daytime clubbing: packed dancefloor as afternoon clubbing at Society hailed huge success

By Allan Crow
Published 20th May 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:45 BST
The afternoon clubbing phenomenon finally Kirkcaldy at the weekend - and went down a storm.

Society hosted Decadance on Saturday afternoon, and the first event saw queues round the block as folk dug out their dancing shoes. The afternoon was organised by DJs Vanessa Motion and Chris Jordan, and the dance floor quickly filled up.

For many it was a chance to try rewind back to the glory days of Kitty’s and Jackie O - both landmark clubs long since vanished from the town’s entertainment scene.

Vanessa said: “People were meeting up with friends they hadn't seen since they were 19 - and maybe even when they were last in the venue when it was Caesars, or across the road at Jackie O's. One woman said it was like the old times as it took her back to when the nightlife was bustling in Kirkcaldy. That was great to hear as that's what it's about - bringing people together for a good time.“

The event brought lots of locals into the club for an afternoon of great fun and music

The event brought lots of locals into the club for an afternoon of great fun and music

It may have been hot outside, but the dance floor was packed ...

It may have been hot outside, but the dance floor was packed ...

All the tables were also taken as the venue had a VIP launch

All the tables were also taken as the venue had a VIP launch

All dressed up for an afternoon on the town

All dressed up for an afternoon on the town

