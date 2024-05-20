Daytime clubbing: packed dancefloor as afternoon clubbing at Society hailed huge success

Society hosted Decadance on Saturday afternoon, and the first event saw queues round the block as folk dug out their dancing shoes. The afternoon was organised by DJs Vanessa Motion and Chris Jordan, and the dance floor quickly filled up.

Vanessa said: “People were meeting up with friends they hadn't seen since they were 19 - and maybe even when they were last in the venue when it was Caesars, or across the road at Jackie O's. One woman said it was like the old times as it took her back to when the nightlife was bustling in Kirkcaldy. That was great to hear as that's what it's about - bringing people together for a good time.“