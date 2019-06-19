Dead bodies found at Fife home: What we know so far

The discovery of two dead bodies at a property in the East Neuk of Fife has grabbed headlines across Scotland.

There are few details of the incident but here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

The alarm was raised on Monday afternoon after concern for the occupant of a property in Links Place, Elie. Police entered the property and found a man and a woman dead inside.

Have they been identified?

So far police have not released the identities of those who passed away.

Has the nature of the deaths been made public?

So far there hasn’t been any information from the authorities about how they died, only that the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

What do the police say?

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of two people in the East Neuk.

“At around 5.10pm on Monday 17th June, officers attended at an address in Links Place, Elie, after receiving a report of concern for the occupant.

“Upon entering the property, a man and woman were found dead within.

“Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress