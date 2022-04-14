Dead dog found on golf course as SSPCA appeal to find owners

The body of an old English bulldog was discovered covered in mud on a Dunfermline golf course earlier this week.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:32 am

The female white and tan dog was covered in thick mud when she was found in a burn at Canmore Golf Club in Dunfermline on Sunday, April 10.

She was around one-year-old and was wearing a leather collar and lead with a poo bag holder attached.

Read More

Read More
The 'Dnipro Kids' are now ready to start new lives in Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SSPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The dog is microchipped but unfortunately the details on the chip were registered to a veterinary practice in Edinburgh. We were able to trace the breeder through these details but sadly not her owner.

“We’re keen to find out how she passed away and came to be in this location. We’d also like to trace her owner so we can inform them of what’s happened to their dog if they are unaware that she’s passed away.”

Anyone who recognises the dog should call the SSPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

The body of an old English bulldog was discovered covered in mud on a Dunfermline golf course earlier this week.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The body of an old English bulldog was discovered covered in mud on a Dunfermline golf course earlier this week.
DunfermlineEdinburgh