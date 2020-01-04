Debenhams reveals closure date of Kirkcaldy store

Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store will close its doors in a matter of days.

Bosses of the struggling retailer have confirmed the High Street shop will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, January 11.

It is one of 19 which will cease operating as part of a massive programme of closures across the UK. A further 28 will go later in 2020.

Kirkcaldy is one of six on the first batch of shops to go.

Its closure was announced in April 2019 as news of the company’s problems emerged.

It was the only one in Scotland among 22 UK outlets to go in the first wave.

In July the 23 staff found out their store would be gone by mid-January at the latest.

It now has one week of trading left with ‘closing down’ posters already in the shop windows and throughout the building.

Debenhams is just the latest major retail name to quit Kirkcaldy – M&S went last year, Tesco in 2015, while Next also shifted to the retail park upon the opening of its first Scottish superstore.

The building is due to be occupied by concessionary store, 1517 which announced its move in the autumn.

The new company has opened a store in Ayr is earmarked Kirkcaldy as its second base, but it has since be mired in problems with traders in the west coast premises claiming they were owed money.

15:17’s business model involves a group of small local traders operating within the building.

However, after the first branch opened in Ayr in August, it has been claimed that a number of traders have not been paid – some say they are owed as much as £50,000.

A former manager with 15:17 alleges she was sacked after asking why she hadn’t been paid, and is still owed more than £20,000.