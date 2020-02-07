Dedicated Cupar volunteer wins charity award

A volunteer at The Salvation Army’s charity shop in Cupar has received a special award in recognition of her commitment as a volunteer and also for helping more at a time when her family and the shop desperately needed extra support.

Diane Smart has been awarded Volunteer of the Season for Scotland.

Diane has been a volunteer at the Cupar shop since April 2017.

She started volunteering at the charity shop to learn new skills, meet new people and to build up her confidence. Diane took on more responsibility when her grandmother became unwell, allowing Lynn, the sales assistant and Diane’s mum, to visit the Ninewells to see her mum.

As well as it being a difficult time for Diane’s family, charity shops in the area had less staff available due to illnesses which meant there was less cover available.

Diane covered the Cupar shop for two months and helped to keep the shop open for customers and other volunteers.

Diane’s main duties are steaming, sorting in the back areas and working the till, as well as customer service on the shop floor. Diane is training to be a volunteer supervisor, supported by training from the company. She is aiming to complete gold level supervisor training.

Diane’s senior managers put her forward for the award in recognition of her unique qualities, including her ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

Mo Bryce, Diane’s manager, said: “Diane has been a power of strength during this last season. Without the help Diane has given, we would have struggled to cover the three shops in our group. Diane has demonstrated great skill at running a shop, she has excellent customer service skills and works really well on her own, or as part of the team.”

The team at the Cupar shop is a family affair. As well as Diane’s mum Lynn, who works as the sales assistant, Diane’s sister Alana also volunteers. Diane has three children, and volunteering is something she fits in to her busy schedule.