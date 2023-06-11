News you can trust since 1871
Deep Sea World welcomes new born seal pup to North Queensferry attraction

Staff at Deep Sea World have welcomed a new arrival - a male seal pup.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

Resident female harbour seal, Laura, gave birth to little Nova on June 2.

The seal harbour at the North Queensferry attraction has been closed since then assess both, and allow them to bond. Nova is doing very well, is a healthy weight and can be found either having a nap on the beach area post feed or swimming with his mum!

The seal harbour, will remain closed at the moment, but visitors may be able to view Nova and Deep Sea World's other seals from the cafe.

The baby seal was born earlier this monthThe baby seal was born earlier this month
