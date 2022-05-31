Alzheimer Scotland Fife Dementia Resource Centre is hosting the event to raise awareness surrounding dementia and to try to reduce the associated stigma.

The ‘Tea and Blether’ day will be held on Thursday, June 2, at the charity’s hub which is located opposite stance 7 at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzheimer Scotland Fife Dementia Resource Centre staff (from left to right), Janine Adair, Natalie Higgins, Caroline Mitchell-Wemyss, Chloe Fleming, and Shirley Richardson.

Although dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal ageing.

In the UK there are an estimated 850,000 people living with dementia, with 55,000,000 worldwide.

The latest NHS figures report dementia diagnosis rates are at a five year low, with numbers at 443,900 for March 2022.

Previous years show 430,758 reports of coded diagnosis in 2021, and 470,292 in 2020.

Alzheimer’s research has put this five year low down to dementia being hard to diagnose, slow progression and a lack of awareness.

Caroline Mitchell-Wemyss, locality leader for Fife and Scottish Borders with Alzheimer Scotland, said: “We’re excited to be opening our doors for our ‘Tea and Blether’ event.

"Marking Dementia Awareness Week is an important part of the year for us. We’re keen to get people talking and learning about dementia to reduce the stigma associated with this.

"It’s also a great opportunity for us to fund raise so we can continue to provide services within Fife to support people living with dementia and their loved ones.

"Without donations and the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to provide the services that we have available today."

Caroline said that the charity supports people with dementia in a whole host of different ways.

“We currently have a variety of social, activity and support groups throughout Fife for people with dementia as well as day care and our outreach team, who can help to rebuild confidence to engage people with the community again,” she said.

“We also have dementia advisors who can provide support if you are caring for someone with dementia.

"Our Dementia Resource Centre is located opposite stance 7 at Kirkcaldy bus station and are open between 9:00am – 4:00pm, Monday – Thursday, if you would like to drop in for a visit or more information.”

Liz Dickson, who’s mum lives with dementia, said that without Alzheimer Scotland’s help she would have struggled to find appropriate support.

She said: “We had an inkling that Mum might have dementia, but when you actually get told it is still a shock.

"Mum was outgoing and bright and it’s heart-breaking to see the change.

“If it wasn’t for Alzheimer Scotland, I wouldn’t have known about lots of help, they helped send me in the right direction. It’s good just knowing other people are going through the same and knowing there’s people who will listen to you and let you know you’re not alone in this.”