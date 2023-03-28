Striving Towards A New Day (STAND) will host its Shattering the Stereotype creative expo on Wednesday, 29 March at Rothes Halls. The show will highlight the work done by groups across Fife over the last 12 months.

Working with musicians and writers, the group has put together an album's worth of songs with lyrics written by those living with dementia, their friends and their family. These songs are set to music by Edinburgh-based Gus Harrower. On the night, they’ll be joined by St Marie’s Primary School choir.

It has also worked with creative writer Jayne Wilding to write prose and poetry for the expo.

Members of STAND meet at Kennoway Community Shed to work on songs which they will now present at Rothes Halls.

Ruth McCabe of Fife Council Dementia Awareness said: "The show is the culmination of a year's work with the creative community. People living with a diagnosis of dementia and their families and friends have been writing lyrics which have been turned into songs. These will be the main part of the show.

“They have been writing poetry and prose which will be recited on the night”.

The event is also an opportunity for the group to release its album and creative writing booklet which were produced in conjunction with Boom Saloon. There will also be an exhibition of the Memory Box Project, facilitated by Scott Hunter.

Ruth continued: “Groups have also been involved in creating memory boxes and memory books which will be on display at the show”.

According to Ruth, the event hopes to break some of the stereotypes of those living with dementia.

She explained: “This is a unique opportunity to understand that people living with a diagnosis of dementia can be creative and live meaningful and purposeful lives as well as have fun."

Striving For A New Day (STAND) was founded by Ruth, Maggie Simpson, NHS nurse specialist, and Gerry King, who was diagnosed with dementia aged 55. It is a peer support group for those diagnosed with dementia at an early age and, almost as importantly, their families.