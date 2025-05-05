Demolition plan revealed for landmark Kirkcaldy pub ahead of new retail development

The White Heather pub has been part of Kirkcaldy's landscape since the late 1950s (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A landmark pub in Kirkcaldy is set to demolished to make way for a new development.

The site of the White Heather has been earmarked for a new future under plans submitted by Glenshire Developments Ltd - the company behind Greens Convenience Store in St Clair Street.

The Lang Toun based company has applied to Fife Council for permission to demolish the pub, which closed its doors last September, and create a new mixed use convenience centre, add a car park and landscape the area. The plans could see a development similar to the one at the top of Rosslyn Street which removed a long-standing empty former showroom to create a new supermarket, hot food take away and a new Salvation Army charity shop.

Four new units are proposed for the Hendry Road site. The development would be anchored by a convenience store alongside potential hot food take aways, and one unit which could be ideal for a baker, greengrocer, nail salon, hairdresser, tanning salon or office. Councillors will consider the plans in due course.

The White Heather was part of the landscape for decades before closing its doors last year. Trust Inns, which ran it, confirmed the pub had been sold after it was no longer part of its portfolio.

The White Heather opened in 1959s and was the town’s first roadhouse. It quickly became a popular place for wedding receptions and dances, and for folk going to gigs at the nearby Kirkcaldy YM. It boasted a public bar, cocktail bar and also offered accommodation.

In February, the Glenshire Group, which also owns Greens Retail and Pizza Hut franchises, re-opened the 24-bed Lomond Hills Hotel hotel and leisure complex after buying it in 2023.