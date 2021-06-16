Demolition work continues on Fife flats

Work is continuing to demolish four blocks of flats in Anstruther.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 9:42 am
The demolition work started earlier this year. Pic: Jerzy Morkis.

The dilapidated Mayview flats are being demolished to make way for a new care village in its place. Work on constructing the new care village is due to start in 2022.

The village will host a care home with 24 residential care spaces and 12 extra care flats for older people in supported tenancies.

Work started earlier this year, with the whole project expected to last around 20 weeks.

The demolition work continues. Pic: Jerzy Morkis.
Work