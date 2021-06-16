Demolition work continues on Fife flats
Work is continuing to demolish four blocks of flats in Anstruther.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 9:42 am
The dilapidated Mayview flats are being demolished to make way for a new care village in its place. Work on constructing the new care village is due to start in 2022.
The village will host a care home with 24 residential care spaces and 12 extra care flats for older people in supported tenancies.
Work started earlier this year, with the whole project expected to last around 20 weeks.