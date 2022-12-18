Demolition work on Poundstretchers, which was destroyed in a devastating blaze on November 8, is due to start this week.

The fire sparked a huge response from the emergency services with around 60 firefighters sent to the scene during the night, and the aftermath caused huge disruption to the town centre.

The building remains fenced off, limiting access for pedestrians - and the situation was compounded with a fire above a former jewellers shop just feet away three weeks later.

Fife Council has appointed a demolition contractor and it is expected to be on site in the next few days.