Denis Finlay: Police trace 74-year old Fife man reported missing

Police have traced a man reporting missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:21 am

Denis Findlay, 74, was last known to be at his home address in the Buffies Brae area of Dunfermline around 12.55pm on Friday.

He had not been seen or heard from since.

Police confirmed he has been traced safe and well.

Police have appealed for help to find Denis

They thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Denis Findlay, 74

