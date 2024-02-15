Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dennis O’Connell has re-opened the Abbotshall bar and restaurant - a place he previously ran when it was known as The Abbey.

He has brought the building back into use after it had sat empty following the closure of the previous occupant’s business, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Dennis is back as mine host after a very soft launch last week, with plans to re-establish the venue which was once at the very heart of the town’s nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former hotel on Abbotshall Road has been given a substantial refurbishment, complete with a coffee shop, bar and restaurant. Customer demand has already led to one recruitment evening with a second scheduled, as the landmark building in the west end is brought back to life.

The Abbotshall bar restaurant has been given a complete makeover (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Dennis returned to the Abbosthall after seven years at the helm of the Strathearn Hotel and, before that, running O’Connell’s on the High Street.

He actually tried to buy The Abbey some eight years ago, only to be pipped at the post - his plans for it then have been brought up to date for its relaunch. He is very much focused on making it a successful bar and restaurant and one that fits well with the neighbourhood.

The venue was a hugely popular place for functions, hosting many clubs and works outings, and is remembered fondly by many folk across the Lang Toun. Its return has certainly chimed with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad