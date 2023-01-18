InfinityBlu have taken over Auchtermuchty Dental Practice which has been closed since the pandemic, leaving residents to travel for all dental work..

The previous owners of the Back Dyke business were unable to secure a dentist which meant the practice was effectively closed as the England-based company sought solutions.

Now the practice is back open under Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic, a Pitlochry-based group founded by a Scottish Young Dentist of the Year, Chris Barrowman.

It will offer both NHS and private dentistry and will make new services such as implants, orthodontics and oral surgery available in-house for the first time.

The Auchtermuchty practice will be the tenth dental practice for the group and a fully qualified team has already been enlisted, with the doors opening this week.

Re-stocking and servicing of equipment has been undertaken as the new owners focus initially on providing treatment for patients who have been waiting months for care.

Mr Barrowman said: “It is wonderful to get going and get the doors finally open. The priority is to see people that are having problems and we’ve already contacted many patients we’re aware have outstanding dental care. Many of them have been managing problems since the practice closed over a year ago.

“We’ve invested in team training and development to ensure that the practice is at the level patients would expect from an Infinityblu practice.

“Some of the previous patients may have found care elsewhere, but we welcome everyone back to the practice. It will be a busy start but we’ve a fantastic team and everyone in the area has been so supportive.”

With a significant number of Scottish dental firms no longer offering NHS dentistry due to constrained funding, the promise of NHS treatment will be welcome in Auchtermuchty.