Derek Marshall, also known as Laidlaw, was last seen around 10.30am on Saturday in the Muirhead area of the Kingdom.

At that time, the 40-year old suggested to a member of the public that he planned to walk to Dundee.

Derek Marshall

On Tuesday, Police Scotland confirmed he had been traced safe and well.