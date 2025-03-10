Derelict ex-school building in Kirkcaldy up for auction with £750,000 price tag

A landmark former school building in Kirkcaldy which has sat derelict for many years is going up for auction.

The building on Ramsay Road was once Abbotshall School and also used a social work offices, but has since become a vandalised eyesore.

Now it is going under the hammer with an asking price of £750,000, and the deadline for offers expires in just three days. The sale is being handled by Glasgow-based Prime Property Auctions, and the fact the site comes with planning permission to be converted into 18 flats could be attractive to any bidders.

The school dates back to 1890 and is in a sorry state as a result of constant vandalism. Pictures released by the auctioneers show the extent of the damage inside the classrooms which have been reduced to a shell, with graffiti on the walls and windows smashed.

A glimpse inside the former school now up for auction (Pics: Prime Property Auctions)

But it is prime for redevelopment. Prime Property Auctions said in its online listing: “The local area has seen some great residential sales recently showing strong demand. If developed, the property could potentially achieve a gross development value of £1.71 million based on 18 apartments at £95,000 each.

“Once developed, the property could lend itself to a variety of uses such as AirBnB or short-term lets, subject to necessary planning and consent.”

In January, Platinum Projects (Scotland) Ltd submitted an application for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations, and partially demolish the stone Category C-listed building to turn the site into flats.

The developer’s intention was to carry out full repairs to the fabric of the property which has lain empty since its former tenant - Fife Council - vacated the property, and in various areas has fallen into disrepair.

In a planning statement, it said: “The applicant intends to sympathetically convert the property to a high standard providing a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats which are laid out to express and make best use of the volume of the existing building. The applicant intends to construct new flats to the rear of the site.

The former infant school was recommended for the “At Risk” register by Fife Council planners in 2014 after sitting empty for 20 years. The roof, walls and floors are said to be in an unsafe condition for entry.