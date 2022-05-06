The remote stone built building, five miles from Dunfermline and only reached by a rough track, was sold by leading national auctioneers, Auction House Scotland.
The Stables, Bowleys Farm, which is Grade C listed, is ruined and has nearly six acres of land.
It is thought to date back to the late 18th century and was guided at £32,500.
Attached to the property is a garage or store and within the grounds is a half-built breeze block building.
Mandi Cooper, managing director, said, “It received a significant amount of interest leading up to the auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day.
“We continued to receive calls right up until a few minutes before the auction started.
“Selling for almost five times the guide price exceeded both our and our sellers’ expectations.