Cala Homes created the parking area to avoid clogging up the busy adjacent streets in Aberdour while it worked on its 85-home Incholm Green development in the town.

The company said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby, and there was “a sense of disbelief” among residents because at the decision - as the site develops, it means workers will have no option but to leave their cars in nearby streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Cala has confirmed an appeal has been lodged.

The car park sits next to the development

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “There were six objections, but feedback following the refusal decision suggests that a large number of local residents want the temporary car park to be made available for use over the duration of works at Inchcolm Green. “

The car park is also used by residents at weekends, and outwith working hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Mr Cooper: “We were encouraged by the local response to the refusal and have decided to proceed with an appeal.

“We have undertaken a further review of drainage measures at the car park site. An additional soakaway is proposed and we hope that this is sufficient to address concerns raised. It is the local community who lost out through refusal of the application, and with the car park now only required until December 2025, we hope that common sense will prevail.”

At the time of refusal, Councilor David Barratt, SNP member for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay expressed his surprise.

He said: “I do think it's the wrong decision. Bizarrely, it was the council that suggested this to CALA, and CALA obliged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal follows Inchcolm Green becoming the focus of the launch of the first Community Pledge for Cala in the east of Scotland. It sees bespoke programmes of activity created for each Cala development to support the surrounding community.