Developer’s plan for 161 homes in Fife village sparks reaction

Local residents in a Fife village have objected to a new housing development.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland submitted a planning application to Fife Council to build 161 new homes on land to the west of Kilmany Road in Wormit.

However, more than 40 objections were submitted.

Residents focused on the poor quality of roads, lack of school and health care facility health care capacity.

Mr Terence Smith wrote in his objection: “This greatly increases the current size of the village which, apart from changing its nature, could introduce a large number of children to the area. There is no proposal for a school to accompany this development.

“The local medical practice at Newport is under pressure to operate at the moment and could not cope with the addition of a potentially very large number of patients.”

Dr J Zomerdijk objected to the application due to the ecological impact, saying: “There should be a strong emphasis on nature conservation in Scotland, particularly with such key features as the coastline and estuary and the agricultural land here in Wormit. Kilmany Road into Wormit provides indisputably beautiful countryside views across the river Tay to the Carse of Gowrie.

“The new housing proposed will spoil the landscape setting, nature (with skylarks and curlews abound), and will not preserve the beautiful views to and from the villages and lead to an irreversible loss of amenity.”

However, Transport Scotland did not advise against the proposal and Scottish Natural Heritage said it had no comment to make on the case.

The proposal has yet to go before north east councillors.