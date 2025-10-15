A developer’s contentious bid to build new luxury homes on Kirkcaldy’s seafront will go before councillors once more next week.

The land below Craigfoot Walk at Seafield was never developed when houses were built on the site of the former colliery, and the latest bid from Kirkcaldy based Seafield Consortium could face another uphill struggle when its new plans go in front of the west and central planning committee on Wednesday (October 22).

A report to councillors has recommended refusal to build the six upmarket homes which would command stunning views across the Forth.

The consortium wants to develop a strip of land which it describes as “unkempt” but which forms part of the landscape next to Fife Coastal Path and beach - but moves to build on it have met with resistance.

How the development at Seafield could look (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

In 2023, it saw plans for eight homes rejected by councillors - one dubbed it “millionaires’ row” - and an appeal dismissed by Scottish Ministers. It then pulled a revised proposal for six homes in the face of 39 public objections and concerns from the Coal Authority. Seafield Community Neighbour Group also spoke out.

The new application requires to be considered by the committee because it has attracted six or more separate individual representations which are contrary to the officers’ recommendation

The homes are earmarked for a brownfield site which is situated within the Kirkcaldy settlement boundary, and is designated as ‘Protected Open Space.’

A report to the committee noted that the plans would support local living and employment opportunities during the construction phase, and it said the development “would not have a significant adverse impact on local tourism.”

It also noted the new plans included the addition of a centralised greenspace and footpath link - “an improvement to the previous scheme creating a more distinctive development and enhancing connectivity between the development and Fife Coastal Path.”

But it did highlight an increased risk to coastal erosion which made it unacceptable - and that was one of the reasons put forward for refusal when councillors make a decision.

Concerns raised by objectors include construction impacts, noise/light/other pollution, and the amount/usability of private garden ground proposed. In total there were 56 letters of objection and 63 in support.