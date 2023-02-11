The protest by Unite is part of an on-going dispute involving ten engineers over the number of night shifts required and associated shift premiums.

Strike action began earlier this month on selected days with more scheduled through until April 3.

At midday on Sunday, the workers will be joined by the union’s industrial officer, Bob Macgregor.

Diageo, Leven

Today (Saturday), Unite workers are protesting outside The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes St, Edinburgh.

Unite said it had taken the action following the introduction of a lower rate of pay for new starts without consultation with the unions- an issue first raised in 2019.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Our engineering members at Diageo’s Leven plant have had enough of pay cuts especially as the company’s profits are soaring.

“Diageo recorded £4.4bn in profits - up nearly 20 per cent - directly on the back of our members’ hard work. Yet some of our members are now facing considerable pay cuts when inflation has hit a 45-year high. This is totally unacceptable and we will stand with our members in their fight against corporate greed at Diageo.”

Diageo produces a number of high profile brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

A Diageo spokesperson said: “This dispute is with ten of our weekend shift engineers in relation to the number of night shifts required and associated shift premiums.

"We are not introducing a lower rate of pay for new starters. We are proud of the pay and benefits packages we provide to our people across all our sites, but unfortunately, this group of ten employees have rejected our proposal.