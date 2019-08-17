Diageo workers’ strike threat over ‘derisory’ pay offer

One of Fife’s biggest employers could face the possibility of a strike Workers at Diageo have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

It comes in response to what they branded a “derisory” pay offer.

Diageo, which has a major plant in Leven and Cameron Bridge, and a warehouse in Kirkcaldy, could face walkouts later this year.

Trade union, Unite, said the company tabled a 2.5 per cent pay offer which came with a proposed increase in the workforce’s product allowance.

Following talks with ACAS, that was increased to 2.8 per cent.

In a ballot, 95 per cent of workers voted to reject the offer.

Bob MacGregor, regional industrial officer, said the union had a clear mandate for industrial action, and urged the company to return to the negotiating table.

He added: “The recent announcement in July of an increase in pre-tax profits to £4.2 billion alongside Diageo’s refusal to give a fair pay award has rightly infuriated the workers.

“Unite would urge Diageo to get back round the negotiating table with a new offer which fairly rewards its workers who have earned these massive profits for the company.

“If they do not, then Diageo’s operations will needlessly grind to a halt in the coming weeks.”

A spokesman for Diageo said it was committed to resolving the dispute, and that staff were rewarded competitively.

They added: “We have well developed contingency plans in the event of industrial action, but remain committed to seeking a resolution and ensuring our employers receive an increase on their pay, alongside maintaining the competitiveness of our operations.”

She added: “We are a very good employer and aim to ensure our staff are rewarded competitively.”