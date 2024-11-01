A Fife couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

David and Annemarie Thomson of Seals Craig View, Burntisland marked their Diamond Wedding anniversary October 24.

They met at Burntisland games in 1961 then were married in Oakley Holy Name Church. They went to Dublin for their honeymoon and moved into their first home together in Dunfermline.

A year later their first son David was born, then Michael and Andrew. They now also have three daughters in law, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr Julie MacDougall representing Fife Council and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

David was an engineer with British Aluminium in Burntisland then moved the family to Coventry to take up a position as an engineer instructor. In 1990 they moved back to Scotland where he worked for Scottish Enterprise then Fife Enterprise.

Annemarie started her working life as an apprentice photographer. She then became a sales manager in C&A Coventry then Birmingham and Edinburgh. She retired in 1999 and David followed soon after in 2002.

They have enjoyed their retirement living back in Burntisland. They love spending time with their family who love visiting Granny & Pops. Their beloved football team Celtic has also given them years of pleasure.

