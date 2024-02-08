Marion and Paul McKechnie marked 60 years of marriage on February 1, 2024. They were visited by Councillor Ross Vettraino and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Paul and Marion Mckechnie, of the town’s Blair Avenue, reached the marital milestone on February 1.

They couple met at a friend’s party in Glasgow and married in Milton, Glasgow on February 1, 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul came from a family of eight and spent some time in the Merchant Navy. On leaving the Navy he worked in British Leyland before moving to Fife where he had a few jobs before working at Brand Rex where he stayed until his retirement.

Marion worked for an insurance company before moving to Fife where worked in Fife Council building control before taking early retirement.

They both then had part time jobs in CRC before finally stopping work.

Paul and Marion’s main interest is family – they have two children, John and Alison, six grandchildren and step grandchildren – Chris, Greg, Kat, Jamie, Jack and Liam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also now have five great grandchildren – Mckenzie, Aidan, Zak, Luke and Matthaus.