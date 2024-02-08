Diamond celebrations as Glenrothes couple mark 60 years wed
Paul and Marion Mckechnie, of the town’s Blair Avenue, reached the marital milestone on February 1.
They couple met at a friend’s party in Glasgow and married in Milton, Glasgow on February 1, 1964.
Paul came from a family of eight and spent some time in the Merchant Navy. On leaving the Navy he worked in British Leyland before moving to Fife where he had a few jobs before working at Brand Rex where he stayed until his retirement.
Marion worked for an insurance company before moving to Fife where worked in Fife Council building control before taking early retirement.
They both then had part time jobs in CRC before finally stopping work.
Paul and Marion’s main interest is family – they have two children, John and Alison, six grandchildren and step grandchildren – Chris, Greg, Kat, Jamie, Jack and Liam.
They also now have five great grandchildren – Mckenzie, Aidan, Zak, Luke and Matthaus.
The couple were visited on their anniversary by Councillor Ross Vettraino, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant.