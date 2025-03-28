Diamond celebrations for Kirkcaldy couple who met by chance on a family holiday as kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy couple Derek and Linda Bethune celebrated 60 years of marriage this week.

They reached their diamond marital milestone on March 26.

Derek was born in Inverness and Linda, née Stott, in Aberdeen. They met by chance in 1949, aged 11 and eight, when their families were on holiday in Brora.

They married in 1965 in Queens Cross Church, Aberdeen.

Derek and Linda Bethune with Col. Jim Kinloch, deputy lieutenant and councillor Judy Hamilton. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

After spending two years in London the couple relocated back to Scotland where they have lived in the same house in Kirkcaldy’s Bennochy Road since June 1967.

Derek was 2nd Lieutenant in Royal Corps of Signals, attached to the Royal Air Force, serving in Arabia from 1959-1961. He worked in IT for 31 years spending the vast majority of this time with Scottish Brewers.

He is a past President of Kirkcaldy Round Table and a member of a local Probus Club.

Lin trained as a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and as a midwife in Aberdeen and London. She spent ten years as a 'Tucking In' and Marie Curie nurse in Kirkcaldy.

She is a past President of Kirkcaldy Ladies Circle and a member of a local Ladies Probus Club.

Over the years Derek's hobbies have been golf, hill walking, photography and music, while Lin's hobbies have been gardening, bowling and volunteer work at the local hospice.

They have both enjoyed travelling together and wine tasting.

Derek and Linda have two daughters Fiona and Sally; two sons-in-law Glenn and Paul; and four grandchildren – Maia (21), Beth (19), Flynn (18) and Lily (17).

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary they are having a family lunch in Edinburgh.

Visiting to mark the occasion this week were Councillor Judy Hamilton who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col. Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.