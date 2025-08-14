Diamond day as Burntisland couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Burntisland couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Eileen and George Wardrop reached the marital milestone last week.

They were married at Erskine Church in Burntisland on August 7, 1965.

The couple were both brought up in Burntisland, where they still live having raised their own family there.

George and Eileen Wardrop, from Burntisland, have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary. (Pic: contributed)

George was one of six and grew up in the Castle area of the town, while Eileen was one of three and was raised in Lonsdale Crescent.

The pair first met when Eileen was 14 and George 17 at the local youth club run by Burntisland Parish Church.

After finishing school, George, 83, served his time as an apprentice painter and decorator at Burntisland shipyard.

Over the years he worked locally and has decorated many properties around the town.

He went on to continue his painting career working as a shop steward on the Forth Road Bridge for 30 years – a role he held until he retired.

He is now a keen gardener who can regularly be found outdoors in the garden.

Eileen, 80, left school and started out on a career in hairdressing.

She worked in Stewarts of Edinburgh on Princes Street before coming back to work in Aberdour.

To this day she is still working – one day a week she continues to cut her clients’ hair, something which she loves doing as she enjoys the social aspect, getting out and about and keeping her mind active.

She has been cutting some of her clients’ hair since she was in her 20s.

The couple have two daughters, Amanda and Paula, who despite having spent some time away from Burntisland over the years are both now back living in the town.

The Wardrops have four grandchildren – Marcie, Ollie, Eilah and Amalie.

To celebrate reaching 60 years of marriage, the couple enjoyed a stay at Crieff Hydro and a celebratory meal at the Green Park.

Alongside the cards George and Eileen received for celebrating their diamond anniversary from family and friends was one very special one from King Charles.